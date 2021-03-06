A1 top promo
DEAR ABBY: I have been married for 26 years. Five years ago, my husband gave a young lady $5,000 through credit card charges over a six-month …
A Kingsbury woman has been arrested after police said she improperly obtained welfare benefits.
DEAR ABBY: I am a male reader with a complaint. Have you noticed that women hardly ever compliment men? On ANYTHING! They expect men to compli…
There are mask-up signs at apartment complexes throughout the region, but not at Richard Schermerhorn’s “active senior living” apartments.
Firefighters from multiple departments responded to a structure fire Monday evening at a house in Hebron.
A Schenectady man was arrested on Sunday after police said he threatened to blow up the Walmart store in Wilton.
A Saratoga Springs man accused of having sexual contact with two children younger than 11 years old now faces child pornography charges.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is taking the lead in calling for Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation, but she's the wrong person for the job.
Developer Chris Patten, during a Planning Board meeting on Tuesday, offered to donate nearly half of an undeveloped piece of green space in the heart of downtown to the city so it can be preserved as a park.
A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Friday after police said she violated an order of protection.