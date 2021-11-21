New seasonal attraction
Fairgrounds to host Holiday Lighted Nights LOCAL, C1
A 46-year-old man was killed on Thursday in a head-on crash on Route 4.
A Queensbury man has been identified as the victim in Thursday's fatal crash in Whitehall.
A single-engine airplane crashed shortly after taking flight at Warren County airport on Friday morning.
A Glens Falls woman was charged with welfare fraud for reportedly having falsified tenant information by failing to report income that she was earning.
Five Saratoga County residents were arrested in a major drug trafficking bust announced on Wednesday by Attorney General Letitia James.
A Saratoga Springs man was arrested for allegedly stealing items from Walmart after previously being banned from the store.
Two COVID-related deaths occurred on Wednesday in Washington County.
Warren County Health Services reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — the highest in a single day during the pandemic.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino pulled ahead over challenger Dan Waterhouse — after uncounted ballots were found during a recount.
Warren County Health Services reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 recoveries on Tuesday.
