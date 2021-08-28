A1 promos
A state police trooper who was working on the Great Sacandaga Lake on Sunday as part of a marine detail has died, state police said Sunday night.
A Hudson Falls man has been arrested after police said he stole a handgun.
State police have released the name of the trooper who died on Sunday during a marine detail on Great Sacandaga Lake.
A Lake George woman was arrested Sunday on a felony driving while intoxicated charge.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is under fire for holding a rally featuring an anti-Muslim activist who has espoused conspiracy theories.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Friday after police said he stole two stolen vehicles from a person’s driveway.
Two Washington County residents have died from COVID-19 in the last two days.
The linking by protesters of vaccination requirements and Holocaust atrocities is proof of the insensitivity and ignorance of the anti-vaxx movement.
A Schenectady man was arrested on Thursday after police said he stabbed a person at DJ’s Nite Club.
The Fort Edward and South Glens Falls school boards held a joint meeting Thursday to review the consultant's merger study report.