Park surveillance
Board hopes to discourage vandalism LOCAL, B1
No football merger
Lake George school board pulls out of shared team SPORTS, PAGE B4
A Hudson Falls woman has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison for selling crack cocaine.
Papa's Diner will reopen June 9 with new owners and a new atmosphere but the same name.
MOREAU — A Queensbury man is facing multiple charges relating to a domestic incident where he allegedly struck a victim at a local store in fr…
New York state plans to make mask-wearing optional in K-12 schools starting Monday.
A Wilton man was arrested after police said he made a figure resembling a person of color and hung it with a noose at job site.
The Hudson Falls man accused of stabbing another man is facing two more charges after police said he forged a doctor’s signature.
Million Dollar Beach was closed on Saturday after elevated levels of E. coli were discovered during sampling, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.
Three people were transported to the hospital on Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Warrensburg Road and Athol Road, according to state police.
A Chestertown man will spend 5 years in prison for sexual abusing three children.
A Queensbury woman is due in court Monday after police said she drove while impaired and struck a tractor, injuring two people.
