A1 promos
Related to this story
Most Popular
Around 40 students from Queensbury High School staged a walkout Thursday to protest years of racist bullying that they say school administrators have failed to address and has resulted in several violent altercations in recent days.
An unvaccinated 37-year-old Washington County resident has died from COVID-19, the county announced on Thursday.
A 50-year-old Lake George man was arrested early on Sunday morning in Bolton after police said he was driving while intoxicated.
Two Glens Falls residents were arrested on drug charges after a Friday traffic stop.
A Malta teenager has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of a Ballston Spa man on Saratoga Lake on July 4.
A Glens Falls woman has admitted to possessing drugs in a stolen vehicle.
A 91-year-old nursing home resident has died of COVID-19, Washington County Public Health Services announced on Wednesday.
As flu season approaches, so does the potential for both flu and COVID cases to overwhelm local health care systems.
A Greenwich woman was arrested last week after police said she picked up an infant by the diaper during a dispute.
Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School in northern New York, was injured during a junior varsity game on Saturday. He died Tuesday.