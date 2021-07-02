A1 promos
A man drowned in the Hudson River on Saturday afternoon, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office.
A 90-year-old golfer drowned trying to retrieve his ball from a water hazard at a course in upstate New York, police said.
Firefighters responded to a house fire in Queensbury on Tuesday that officials say may have been caused by a lightning strike.
Warren County is set to pay $108,000 in back wages to an employee who successfully appealed her firing in 2019.
A Glens Falls man was arrested on Sunday after police said he had methamphetamine in his vehicle during a traffic stop.
Two Queensbury-based contractors have been arrested for allegedly failing to obtain workers’ compensation insurance.
A Greenwich man was arrested on Sunday after police said he cashed a check worth over $9,000 that was issued to him by mistake.
A Warren County resident who contracted COVID-19 after becoming fully vaccinated against the virus died Thursday following a prolonged hospital stay, Warren County Health Services announced on Friday.
Two people were displaced after a fire at their home in Greenwich on Sunday afternoon.
The man reported missing last week was found dead on Tuesday.