A Hudson Falls woman has been arrested after police said she provided false information on a welfare application.
Two people are under arrest after police said they stole merchandise and assaulted employees at the Dollar Tree store in South Glens Falls.
Warren County on Sunday reported that a resident who was not vaccinated died. An unvaccinated Washington County resident also died.
An Indian Lake man was charged with attempted murder for allegedly entering a Corinth home and attacking a person with a tomahawk.
A Gansevoort man is facing charges after police said he pointed a loaded rifle at three people.
A Glens Falls man was arrested on Thursday after police said he waved a pocket knife at a person in Target.
A Saratoga County man was arrested on Thursday after police said he struck a woman on the side of her head with a pistol.
A Queensbury man was arrested after police said he struck a passing vehicle, damaging it.
A Lake George man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting someone during a domestic incident.
The Showtime series “Billions” was filming scenes for its sixth season at The Sagamore resort in Bolton Landing on Wednesday and Thursday.
