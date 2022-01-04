(( First item has a photo; designer picks billboard style ))
Column
Reflecting on retirement LOCAL, B1
COVID advice
Thoughts on masks and mandates by Richard Leach, M.D. LOCAL, B1
A Glens Falls man was charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving and criminal mischief after intentionally rear-ending a vehicle driven by an acquaintance on Friday, police said.
A Glens Falls couple welcomed the region's first baby of the year at Glens Falls Hospital.
State police said that a pair of Hudson Falls residents purchased two TVs from a Walmart in Queensbury using counterfeit money.
Two additional deaths from COVID-19 were reported Sunday by Warren County Health Services.
LAKE GEORGE — A Washington Correctional Facility officer was arrested after police said he violated an order of protection.
The Washington County Public Health Department on Thursday reported another COVID fatality.
Washington and Warren counties both reported additional COVID-related deaths on Thursday.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested for falsely reporting that he had money stolen from him in a Stewart's parking lot, according to police.
Much of the region will be under a winter weather advisory on Sunday.
A Fort Ann man violated an order of protection and is accused of striking a victim in the elbow with a door during a dispute.
