Some customers of the Glens Falls Farmers Market are calling for a boycott after learning that Pleasant Valley Farm's application to host a table was denied by the market's board of directors earlier this year.
A business in Warren County has had eight employees test positive for COVID this week, as well as one contractor who also worked for the business.
An upstate New York man and his 3-year-old son died after their kayak overturned on Lake Champlain, state police said Monday.
A 68-year-old Glens Falls woman was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated in Queensbury on Saturday, police said.
Vicki Hayner resigned as Fort Edward town assessor on Friday after getting criticized for lowering Irving Tissue's assessment.
Concerns about athletics and COVID-19 spurred six candidates to seek two seats on the Queensbury Board of Education.
A Chester man walked away with only a hand injury after he crashed into a stalled truck on the Northway on Wednesday.
The Whitehall man on trial in Washington County Court for the sexual assault of a child was found guilty of three of the four felony charges against him.
Taxes would go up for Fort Edward school district residents because of a large drop in the assessed value of a major business.
A Gansevoort woman has pleaded guilty to using two different names and Social Security numbers to collect benefits.
