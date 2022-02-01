(((Top item has photo; designer picks billboard style)))
WATER BILLS
Officials take long view in budgeting LOCAL, B1
COLUMN
Trying to flip the COVID calendar page LOCAL, B1
Fort Edward Police Chief Justin Derway and police Sgt. Dean Watkins turned over their guns and badges at an emergency meeting of the Village Board on Monday night.
A head-on crash on state Route 4 involving two cars resulted in the death of a Vermont man on Friday night.
Alexander West’s failure to accept responsibility for the crash that killed an 8-year-old girl was a key reason why he was denied parole.
The event will take place on Feb. 2 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets will be $5 for all residents of Warren County.
Members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors have expressed concern over women being left out of prominent positions on committees.
Warren County would be split into separate congressional districts under a new redistricting plan that the state Senate and Assembly are expected to vote on later this week.
A Pottersville man was sentenced to nearly 17 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested two sex offenders recently for allegedly failing to comply with state requirements.
Corinth Central School District received a grant from Jimmer Fredette's "Choose Kindness" initiative.
A Lake George woman was sentenced to two concurrent terms that will equate to six possible years in a state correctional facility.
