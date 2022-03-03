Giving it another try
Glens Falls makes a fifth attempt at holding the Fire and Ice Celebration on Friday LOCAL, B1
w/photo: Crandall Pond skating
Seasons end
Hudson Falls and North Warren fall in boys basketball Section II semifinals SPORTS, C4
A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday night near the intersection of Main and Fifth streets in South Glens Falls, police said Monday afternoon.
A worker clearing tree branches near a road was hit and killed by a passing vehicle Tuesday morning in Fort Ann, police said.
The driver who was involved in the hit-and-run incident that killed a 67-year-old retired teacher as he was walking Sunday night in South Glens Falls has been identified and arrested, police said.
A Fort Edward man has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child, police said.
Police are investigating a hit-and-run incident involving two vehicles Warrensburg on Sunday afternoon.
Democratic congressional candidate Matt Putorti’s campaign is alleged that party leaders have an anti-gay bias after recommending he drop out of the congressional race and instead run for state Senate.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the statewide masking requirement in schools will be lifted by March 2.
The Gansevoort woman pleaded guilty to those charges on Jan. 10
A Hartford High School graduate started a rehabilitation center in Kyiv, Ukraine in 1998. Now she finds herself in a bomb shelter as Russia invades the capital.
A Lake George man's sentence has been upheld in court after he filed an appeal.
