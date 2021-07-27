A1 promos
Warren County currently has the highest seven-day positive COVID-19 test rate in all of New York, according to statewide data released Thursday.
Five years have passed since 8-year-old Charlotte McCue’s life was tragically cut short by a boating crash on Lake George.
Police are investigating a vandalism spree that continued over two counties this week.
An event celebrating the opening of Broad Street Commons was disrupted Wednesday by a tenant complaining of frequent criminal activity at the workforce housing complex.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he punched his 1-year-old son in the stomach.
Two more Warren County residents have died from COVID-19, county officials reported on Friday.
A Queensbury man is facing felony drug charges after police discovered cocaine at his residence during a routine parole check.
Parents are demanding answers after a New Hampshire summer camp that calls itself one of the best in the nation unexpectedly shut down after just six days this month.
David Glover is out as superintendent of schools for the Salem Central School District.
A weeklong gathering hosted by a Gansevoort church prompted local health officials to issue a COVID-19 exposure advisory on Tuesday after more than a dozen attendees tested positive for the virus.