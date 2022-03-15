(top item has photo)
Sprucing up
Queensbury plans renovations to its parks LOCAL, B1
Project approved
Greenwich voters back plan to upgrade school athletic facilities LOCAL, A3
An armed robbery took place at the McDonald's in the village of South Glens Falls on Sunday night, according to police.
Two Hudson Falls residents died in a one-vehicle accident on the Northway on Thursday afternoon.
The state Department of Motor Vehicles has released new driver licenses and non-driver identification cards, the first redesign of the documents in nine years.
The Queensbury Union Free School District is facing a $5 million lawsuit claiming two children were bullied and harassed on the bus.
State police are requesting assistance from the public to locate a missing Moreau resident.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Monday after police said he pointed a handgun at a Warren County sheriff’s officer.
The Glens Falls man who admitted illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
A former corrections officer is accused of possessing and selling a controlled substance while on duty at Saratoga County Jail.
The Lake George Central School District's search for a new superintendent has narrowed its search to two finalists, and early next week, the district can meet the two potential candidates.
Local lawmakers are disappointed in Thursday's closure of Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility.
