Bottle bill proposal
Assembly measure would raise deposit LOCAL, C1
Glens Falls’ Jenkins to retire
Search to begin for new school district leader LOCAL, C1
A newly formed group called Adirondack Welcome Circle is raising money to bring an Afghan refugee family to live in Glens Falls.
A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Tuesday after police said she burglarized the office of an apartment complex.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Thursday after an interview with state police regarding a domestic dispute.
Police are investigating the death of a Peekskill man who apparently fell from a cliff in Fort Ann.
The Great Escape Theme Park is looking to change the way guests enter the park this season.
Mayor Robert Blais of the Village of Lake George prepares for his last year in office after 51 years.
Snow blanketed the Glens Falls region on Monday, with the highest accumulations falling in the northern parts of Warren County.
The captains of Queensbury High School's sports teams, get a virtual visit from Georgetown basketball player GraceAnn Bennett.
A Wilton woman has been arrested for stealing a vehicle and committing a burglary to a business.
Officials say that alcohol is being investigated as a possible factor in the accident.
