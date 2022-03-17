(top item has photo)
Tree tapping and toe tapping
Maple syrup events, Irish festival top weekend activities LOCAL, B6
Funding emergency services
Queensbury proposes increase in EMS budgets LOCAL, B6
(top item has photo)
Tree tapping and toe tapping
Maple syrup events, Irish festival top weekend activities LOCAL, B6
Funding emergency services
Queensbury proposes increase in EMS budgets LOCAL, B6
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The body of a Moreau woman who went missing last week was found on Tuesday afternoon in the Hudson River.
An armed robbery took place at the McDonald's in the village of South Glens Falls on Sunday night, according to police.
Two Hudson Falls residents died in a one-vehicle accident on the Northway on Thursday afternoon.
The Queensbury Union Free School District is facing a $5 million lawsuit claiming two children were bullied and harassed on the bus.
The state Department of Motor Vehicles has released new driver licenses and non-driver identification cards, the first redesign of the documents in nine years.
State police are requesting assistance from the public to locate a missing Moreau resident.
A Queensbury man was arrested for selling narcotics following an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit.
A former corrections officer is accused of possessing and selling a controlled substance while on duty at Saratoga County Jail.
A 39-year-old South Glens Falls man was arrested after a Washington County grand jury indicted him on multiple charges in connection to burglaries.
The Lake George Central School District's search for a new superintendent has narrowed its search to two finalists, and early next week, the district can meet the two potential candidates.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.