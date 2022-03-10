 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A1 promos

  • 0
Ivan Chukarov

Adirondack Thunder defenseman Ivan Chukarov, shown skating in a game earlier this season, has family living in the Ukraine. The only member of his family born in the United States, Chukarov keeps in touch with family members in the war-torn country on social media.

 Andy Camp Photography

(top item has photo)

Playing for his country

Thunder player Ivan Chukarov keeping tabs on family back in Ukraine SPORTS, B4

Photo: 031122-spt-chukarov

Maple syrup, music and more

Many fun activities on tap for the weekend LOCAL, B1

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News