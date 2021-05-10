David Blow column
Keeping up with former students LOCAL, B1
Water meetings set
Queensbury officials to address well contamination LOCAL, B1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
David Blow column
Keeping up with former students LOCAL, B1
Water meetings set
Queensbury officials to address well contamination LOCAL, B1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Some customers of the Glens Falls Farmers Market are calling for a boycott after learning that Pleasant Valley Farm's application to host a table was denied by the market's board of directors earlier this year.
A business in Warren County has had eight employees test positive for COVID this week, as well as one contractor who also worked for the business.
A Chester man walked away with only a hand injury after he crashed into a stalled truck on the Northway on Wednesday.
Great Escape needed employees from other Six Flags properties to fully staff opening weekend. Now the company is offering additional incentives for workers who apply this week.
A Hudson Falls man was arrested on Friday after police said he drove while intoxicated and crashed into a light pole.
A tractor-trailer driver was arrested after police said he drove at more than twice the legal limit for intoxication.
Investigators have ruled out any mechanical issue with the tractor-trailer that struck and killed two pedestrians in Warrensburg.
A Glens Falls woman was arrested on Monday after police said she borrowed a friend’s car without permission.
A tentative agreement between the city and developer Chris Patten was reached last week that will see a small piece of green space at the corner of Glen and Bay streets preserved and a new apartment building constructed along Union Street.
A 68-year-old Glens Falls woman was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated in Queensbury on Saturday, police said.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.