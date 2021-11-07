Airport Industrial Park
Hydroelectric company wants to expand and build LOCAL, C1
A Glens Falls contractor was arrested on Tuesday after police said he did not complete a job and did not return the money.
CROWN POINT — One person is dead after a home invasion in the town of Crown Point.
New Yorkers on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to enact new — if vague — protections for the environment, enshrining in the state constitution a right to a “healthful environment."
Fire destroyed three vehicles and a garage in Queensbury on Wednesday night.
Crews are on the scene of a fire at a house fire in Lake George.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he stole copper wire from a home.
People will head to the polls Tuesday to decide local races and the fate of constitutional ballot questions.
A wood stove is the cause of a fire at a Fort Edward home on Wednesday.
A Northumberland woman was arrested on Thursday for allegedly giving marijuana to a child.
A Wilton attorney admitted on Monday to stealing money from an elderly client and her estate over a six-year period.
