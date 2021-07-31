A1 promos
Several roads were flooded Thursday evening as the result of heavy rains in the Glens Falls area.
Five years have passed since 8-year-old Charlotte McCue’s life was tragically cut short by a boating crash on Lake George.
Lake George Beach Club waiter Raffaele Sanchez-Anunziato got a $1,840 tip from a Guilderland pizza owner who had dinner on Friday.
You may be surprised at how much money Social Security could pay out.
The presence of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant has been confirmed in Warren County.
Hoffman Car Wash is planning a second Queensbury location in response to growing demand.
A Whitehall couple has been accused of obtaining over $50,000 in housing benefits to which they were not entitled.
Parents are demanding answers after a New Hampshire summer camp that calls itself one of the best in the nation unexpectedly shut down after just six days this month.
A Greenfield man was arrested last week after police said he had sexual intercourse with a person who was asleep.
A Queensbury man has admitted to driving drunk and leading police on a chase that ended when he crashed his vehicle.