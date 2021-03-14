Tax rates to decrease
First glimpse at Fort Edward school budget LOCAL, A3
Grammy Awards
Who won during 'Music’s Biggest Night'? FEATURES, B6
A Hartford man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he inappropriately touched clients while working as a massage therapist.
More than a dozen residents of a mobile home park near Saratoga Lake will have to come up with $650,000 in cash or abandon their homes.
The tent site near Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing will soon become a mass coronavirus vaccination site.
A Fort Edward man has been sentenced to 2 to 4 years in prison for keeping over $68,000 mistakenly deposited into his account.
Three school districts reported a series of coronavirus cases, indicating that the virus could have spread in school buildings.
The town of Queensbury’s closed landfill appears to be leaking toxins into nearby residents’ wells, and the Department of Environmental Conservation is considering declaring it a Superfund site.
State police are trying to locate a missing woman from Moreau.
A portion of Main Street was closed on Tuesday as multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Charlie B’s Main Street Cafe.
Three people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Moreau late Wednesday night.
A Stony Creek woman had minor injuries after she crashed her SUV into the Hudson River on Thursday morning.
