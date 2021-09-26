A1 promos Sep 26, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Top item has a photoBalloon FestivalSaturday sees liftoff LOCAL, C1 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Local Billboard Transports Advertising Photo Designer Tax Break Memorabilia Lake George Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +4 Local Queensbury High School students stage walkout to protest racist bullying Sep 23, 2021 Around 40 students from Queensbury High School staged a walkout Thursday to protest years of racist bullying that they say school administrators have failed to address and has resulted in several violent altercations in recent days. Local Washington County resident, 37, dies from COVID Sep 23, 2021 An unvaccinated 37-year-old Washington County resident has died from COVID-19, the county announced on Thursday. Crime and Courts Lake George man charged with felony DWI Sep 20, 2021 A 50-year-old Lake George man was arrested early on Sunday morning in Bolton after police said he was driving while intoxicated. Crime and Courts Lake George woman admits to drug possession Sep 24, 2021 A Glens Falls woman has admitted to possessing drugs in a stolen vehicle. Crime and Courts Pair face drug charges after Glens Falls traffic stop Sep 20, 2021 Two Glens Falls residents were arrested on drug charges after a Friday traffic stop. Crime and Courts Malta teen charged with criminally negligent homicide in fatal boat crash Sep 23, 2021 A Malta teenager has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of a Ballston Spa man on Saratoga Lake on July 4. Crime and Courts Police: Easton woman picked up infant by diaper Sep 24, 2021 A Greenwich woman was arrested last week after police said she picked up an infant by the diaper during a dispute. Local Washington County resident dies from COVID Sep 22, 2021 A 91-year-old nursing home resident has died of COVID-19, Washington County Public Health Services announced on Wednesday. Local Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Queensbury crash Sep 25, 2021 A Saturday morning car-motorcycle crash on Quaker Road sent the motorcycle operator to the hospital with serious injuries, police said. National High school football player in New York, age 14, dies after suffering head injury during game Sep 22, 2021 Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School in northern New York, was injured during a junior varsity game on Saturday. He died Tuesday.