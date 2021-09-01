A1 promos
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday in a crash involving an SUV at the intersection of Dix Avenue and Quaker Road in Queensbury.
State police have made no arrests in the case of a shooting in Fort Edward earlier this month that injured three people.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Friday after police said he stole two stolen vehicles from a person’s driveway.
A Schenectady man was arrested on Thursday after police said he stabbed a person at DJ’s Nite Club.
Dianne Shugrue, the president and CEO of Glens Falls Hospital, will retire at the end of the year.
A Hudson Falls man is facing multiple charges after allegedly burglarizing a home Sunday and pointing a weapon in the face of a victim before fleeing the scene.
Warren County reported on Friday another death from COVID-19.
A Warren County resident has died after being hospitalized last week with COVID-19, the county announced on Wednesday.
An Eagle Bridge man has been charged with child sexual assault following a multi-agency investigation that uncovered years of alleged abuse.
Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported 20 new COVID-19 cases along with eight recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 155.