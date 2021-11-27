(NO PHOTO TODAY; designer picks billboard style)
Welcome back
Lake George ready for return of Canadians LOCAL, C1
The History Beat
Snippets of local news from 1947 LOCAL, C1





Paul Smith will not be able to put up his usual Christmas display at his Clayton Avenue residence this year. But he is looking for volunteers to help with the display next year.
A fire displaced two families from their home on Sunday night.
Washington County on Wednesday reported two COVID-related deaths.
An Argyle man was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Local health officials are sounding the alarm about the surging COVID cases, urging people to get vaccinated and take precautions.
A Hudson Falls man has been arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection.
Another Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, Warren County Health Services reported Thursday afternoon.
Washington County Public Health on Tuesday reported the death of a 45-year-old unvaccinated resident from COVID-19.
An electrical power strip was to blame for a fire that heavily damaged a two-family house in South Glens Falls on Sunday night.
Family connections are a big part of the Greenwich and Schuylerville football teams, who both play in the state semifinals this weekend.
