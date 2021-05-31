Tubby Tubes sold
Lake Luzerne attraction has new owner LOCAL, B1
No easy feat
Local senior accepted into two U.S. service academies LOCAL, B1
Firefighters from area departments responded to a fire at a house on North Road on Monday.
A Hudson Falls woman was arrested after police said she drove the Queensbury man accused in a stabbing to and from the scene.
A Hudson Falls woman was arrested on Monday after police said she used someone else’s bank card without permission.
A Kingsbury man was arrested after police said he had sexual intercourse with a girl younger than 15.
Warren County has settled a lawsuit brought by a convicted child molester over his claims of mistreatment while he was housed in jail.
Emergency personnel responded to a crash between a van and a dump truck at midday Tuesday in Queensbury.
A Queensbury woman was arrested on Monday after police said she sold crack cocaine.
Following a contentious public hearing that ended with around two dozen residents walking out, the Planning Board, on Wednesday, approved plans for a 252-unit apartment complex along Dean Road.
Cambridge Junior-Senior High School is recalling copies of its yearbook because a graduating senior listed Adolf Hitler’s autobiography as his favorite book.
A conversation with Tom Dittus about his unique automotive hobby.
