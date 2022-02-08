(((photo goes with item 1; designer picks billboard module)))
Retaining jobs
IDA grants tax abatements to hotel LOCAL, B1
COVID cases
Daily report on virus includes fatality LOCAL, B1
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
(((photo goes with item 1; designer picks billboard module)))
Retaining jobs
IDA grants tax abatements to hotel LOCAL, B1
COVID cases
Daily report on virus includes fatality LOCAL, B1
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Queensbury Union Free School District reported the death of a middle school English teacher on Saturday.
The Glens Falls Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred on Broad Street on Sunday morning.
State police released details surrounding a fatal Northway crash early Sunday morning.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is investigating the whereabouts of Erik Martin Font, after they discovered his abandoned vehicle on Buckbee Road in the town of Queensbury early Wednesday morning.
The Glens Falls Police Department on Monday identified Nina A. Dever as the victim of the fatal hit-and-run accident early Sunday morning.
The arrest comes after an investigation that began last February, according to the Warren County Sheriff's Office.
Schenectady County District Attorney Robert Carney has been assigned as special prosecutor for a criminal investigation involving Fort Edward Police Sgt. Dean Watkins.
Police have arrested a suspect in the fire that destroyed a Main Street building in Greenwich on Sunday.
One person was injured Sunday in a fire in a three-story building at 126 Main St. in the village of Greenwich.
A Hoffman Car Wash planned for a lot on Route 9 will not disrupt traffic patterns, according to a traffic study conducted in 2021.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.