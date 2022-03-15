(top item has photo)
Bouncing back
Regional planning board honored by chamber after reorganization LOCAL, B1
Boosted residents
Warren, Saratoga counties rank high in percentage of people getting third shot LOCAL, B1
The body of a Moreau woman who went missing last week was found on Tuesday afternoon in the Hudson River.
An armed robbery took place at the McDonald's in the village of South Glens Falls on Sunday night, according to police.
Two Hudson Falls residents died in a one-vehicle accident on the Northway on Thursday afternoon.
The Queensbury Union Free School District is facing a $5 million lawsuit claiming two children were bullied and harassed on the bus.
The state Department of Motor Vehicles has released new driver licenses and non-driver identification cards, the first redesign of the documents in nine years.
State police are requesting assistance from the public to locate a missing Moreau resident.
A former corrections officer is accused of possessing and selling a controlled substance while on duty at Saratoga County Jail.
The Glens Falls man who admitted illegally entering the U.S. Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, was sentenced to 90 days in jail.
A Queensbury man was arrested for selling narcotics following an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit.
The Lake George Central School District's search for a new superintendent has narrowed its search to two finalists, and early next week, the district can meet the two potential candidates.
