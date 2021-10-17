Local cases
Washington County reports a COVID-related death LOCAL, C1
An unvaccinated Washington County resident has died after contracting COVID-19, the county announced on Saturday.
An arrest has been made in connection with a July vandalism spree that left several businesses along Main Street and Saratoga Avenue damaged.
Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt got in the face of Queensbury resident Travis Whitehead on Friday, yelling at him to stop harassing his family.
A Saratoga Springs man is dead following a Tuesday night motorcycle crash on Route 29.
A Hudson Falls man is expected to receive probation after pleaded guilty to grand larceny.
State police said alcohol was likely a factor in the crash caused by a driver who drove the wrong way on the Northway last month.
Infections continue to rise in schools in Warren and Washington counties as nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported last week.
A third-prize ticket worth $50,000 for the Oct. 13 Powerball drawing was purchased in Queensbury, New York Lottery officials have announced.
A Wilton man was arrested on Monday after police said he choked a person during a domestic incident.
Two Vermont residents were arrested Friday after a two-county police pursuit that began in Queensbury and ended with their stolen pickup truck crashing in the village of Fort Edward.
