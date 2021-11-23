(Top item has photo; designer picks billboard style)
South Glens Falls fire
Blaze damages Main Street building LOCAL, B1
More housing
Housing complex eyed for old nursery site LOCAL, B1
A 46-year-old man was killed on Thursday in a head-on crash on Route 4.
A Queensbury man has been identified as the victim in Thursday's fatal crash in Whitehall.
A single-engine airplane crashed shortly after taking flight at Warren County airport on Friday morning.
Five Saratoga County residents were arrested in a major drug trafficking bust announced on Wednesday by Attorney General Letitia James.
A fire displaced two families from their home on Sunday night.
Warren County Health Services reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — the highest in a single day during the pandemic.
Two COVID-related deaths occurred on Wednesday in Washington County.
Members of the public were split over Warren County’s proposed law requiring inspection of septic systems upon property transfer.
Lake Luzerne Supervisor Gene Merlino pulled ahead over challenger Dan Waterhouse — after write-in ballots were found during a recount.
A Capital Region-based developer is converting the Capri Village Resort and Motel into 15 residential units.
