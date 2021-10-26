Photo with top item; designer picks billboard design
Park pedaling
Cyclocross racers compete in city LOCAL, B1
COVID report
New cases reported locally LOCAL, B1
Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in a multi-vehicle crash Friday night that led to the death of a Warrensburg man, according to police.
Warren County on Sunday reported that a resident who was not vaccinated died. An unvaccinated Washington County resident also died.
A Hudson Falls woman has been arrested after police said she provided false information on a welfare application.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he sold methamphetamine.
A Lake George man was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
A Saratoga County man was arrested on Thursday after police said he struck a woman on the side of her head with a pistol.
A South Glens Falls man with a history of shoplifting is facing new charges for allegedly burglarizing a pair of local Walmarts.
A Lake George home health care aide has been arrested on 14 felony fraud counts after police said she stole checks from her clients.
A Chester man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics to undercover police officers on multiple occasions.
A Glens Falls man is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing a juvenile's credit card and making multiple purchases.
