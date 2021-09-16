A1 promos
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was killed and two others were hospitalized when a motorcycle struck a pedestrian early Saturday morning.
Queensbury Elementary School teacher Joe Traina has been suspended for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine and not getting tested.
The Glens Falls man who was struck by a car last week in Moreau died on Wednesday from his injuries.
Washington County on Monday reported that three unvaccinated people died from COVID-19, including a 42-year-old resident.
A Warrensburg man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove drunk with three children in his vehicle.
Days after the start of the new school year, Warren County Health Services on Friday reported five school-related cases of COVID-19, which have resulted in the quarantine of at least 16 individuals.
A Fort Edward man was arrested on Friday after police said he posted intimate photos of a person on the internet.
A Queensbury man has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated following a crash.
A Queensbury woman is facing driving while ability impaired charges following a crash on Friday.
Warren County Health Services reported 25 additional COVID-19 cases on Saturday — seven of which involved local school districts.