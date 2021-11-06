*** USE FALL BACK REMINDER BILLBOARD for Saturday editions
Interest in site
3 businesses eye industrial park
COVID cases
Officials offer reminders amid surge
COVID cases
Officials offer reminders amid surge LOCAL, C1
A Glens Falls contractor was arrested on Tuesday after police said he did not complete a job and did not return the money.
CROWN POINT — One person is dead after a home invasion in the town of Crown Point.
New Yorkers on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly to enact new — if vague — protections for the environment, enshrining in the state constitution a right to a “healthful environment."
Fire destroyed three vehicles and a garage in Queensbury on Wednesday night.
Crews are on the scene of a fire at a house fire in Lake George.
People will head to the polls Tuesday to decide local races and the fate of constitutional ballot questions.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he stole copper wire from a home.
A wood stove is the cause of a fire at a Fort Edward home on Wednesday.
Four people were injured during two separate fights that occurred in Saratoga Springs this weekend.
A Wilton attorney admitted on Monday to stealing money from an elderly client and her estate over a six-year period.
