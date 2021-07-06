 Skip to main content
Warren County resident dies from COVID
Warren County resident dies from COVID

A Warren County resident who contracted COVID-19 after becoming fully vaccinated against the virus died Thursday following a prolonged hospital stay, Warren County Health Services announced on Friday.

