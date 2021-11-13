(((Top item has photo; Designer picks billboard style)))
An 86-year-old woman died and a 48-year-old man suffered serious burns in a Wednesday evening fire at a home at 24 Horicon Ave.
One person was killed on Tuesday after being struck by a train in Wilton.
Two people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly switching tags to pay less for merchandise at a store.
The Tops Markets in Warrensburg will be acquired by a new company as Price Chopper/Market 32 and Tops have completed their merger.
Katie M. Horn, 26, of Hadley, was arrested Wednesday following an investigation into accusations of creating and promoting child pornography.
A woman accused of stabbing a Fort Edward man in the chest in January was sentenced on Wednesday to 11 years in prison.
Glens Falls Hospital had 35 total COVID-related hospitalizations as of Monday as cases continue to rise in Warren and Washington counties.
Warren County Health Services on Tuesday reported the death of a person in their 60s from COVID-19.
Warren County reported 74 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday and is monitoring 414 active cases — the highest total since Jan. 16.
Warren County Health Services reported 58 new COVID-19 cases and 16 recoveries on Thursday. The county is now monitoring 456 active cases.
