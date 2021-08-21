A1 promo
The men accused of assaulting a man on Caroline Street on Saturday may face additional charges as the victim has died.
A witness to the fatal helicopter crash in Argyle said the chopper was flying about 50 to 75 feet off the ground when the rotor stopped.
Dozens gathered around Centennial Circle in downtown Glens Falls on Friday to protest a COVID-19 vaccine mandate handed down by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this week.
An individual in their 70s with pre-existing conditions died Saturday from COVID-19 after a stay in a hospital, Warren County officials said Sunday. Eight new cases were reported Sunday.
A Granville woman had to be extricated from her vehicle after a two-car crash that took place on Tuesday morning.
A Glens Falls man was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years of probation after pleading guilty in May to arson and rape charges.
A Ballston Spa woman is accused of defrauding a Moreau drywall business.
A Lake George man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly throwing rocks at passing cars on Flat Rock Road.