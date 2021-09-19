A1 promo
Queensbury Elementary School teacher Joe Traina has been suspended for not getting a COVID-19 vaccine and not getting tested.
The Glens Falls man who was struck by a car last week in Moreau died on Monday from his injuries.
Washington County on Monday reported that three unvaccinated people died from COVID-19, including a 42-year-old resident.
A Warrensburg man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove drunk with three children in his vehicle.
A Queensbury man has been charged with felony driving while intoxicated following a crash.
A Fort Edward man was arrested on Friday after police said he posted intimate photos of a person on the internet.
Argyle and Queensbury parents are concerned the requirement for staff to be vaccinated or tested is forcing educators out of schools.
A Queensbury woman is facing driving while ability impaired charges following a crash on Friday.
A Warrensburg man was arrested on Thursday after police found a loaded handgun during a home visit.
This year’s 48th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival will salute local essential workers.