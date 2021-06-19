A1 promo
The report on the robbery of McCann's Pharmacy and the suspect's suicide offers new details including that he pointed a gun at police.
A Glens Falls man is facing additional charges after police said he distributed intimate photos of a person.
A Bronx man drowned in Lake George on Saturday.
A Queensbury man was arrested after police said he led them on a chase from Fort Edward, which ended after he crashed in Queensbury.
The Hannaford store on Broad Street remains closed after an electrical fire on Monday morning.
Three people were taken to the hospital, including a 2-year-old, following a Wednesday night crash at the intersection of Dix Avenue and Quaker Road in Queensbury.
As of July 1, Cambridge Central School’s Indian nickname and emblem will be retired.
A Salem man was injured when his plane crashed at Argyle Airport on Thursday morning.
A Corinth man was arrested on Thursday after police said he drove drunk and caused a crash that injured four people.
A Hudson Falls woman was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison last week for driving her child to a court appearance while drunk.