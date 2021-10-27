Abby B2
Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in a multi-vehicle crash Friday night that led to the death of a Warrensburg man, according to police.
Warren County on Sunday reported that a resident who was not vaccinated died. An unvaccinated Washington County resident also died.
A Hudson Falls woman has been arrested after police said she provided false information on a welfare application.
A Lake George man was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
A Saratoga County man was arrested on Thursday after police said he struck a woman on the side of her head with a pistol.
A South Glens Falls man with a history of shoplifting is facing new charges for allegedly burglarizing a pair of local Walmarts.
A Queensbury man was arrested after police said he struck a passing vehicle, damaging it.
A Chester man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics to undercover police officers on multiple occasions.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he sold methamphetamine.
A Gansevoort man is facing charges after police said he pointed a loaded rifle at three people.
