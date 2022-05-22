Abby C2
Classified E1-4
Horoscopes C2
Local A3, C1
Lottery A3
Obituaries C4-6
Opinion C3
Sports B1-6
Weather A12
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Abby C2
Classified E1-4
Horoscopes C2
Local A3, C1
Lottery A3
Obituaries C4-6
Opinion C3
Sports B1-6
Weather A12
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Fort Edward man died late Wednesday afternoon when he rode his motorcycle onto the road and was hit by an oncoming car.
In a special meeting Tuesday night in Fort Edward, the Village Board passed a resolution that could bring disciplinary charges against police Sgt. Dean Watkins.
A vehicle drove onto a downtown sidewalk, over outdoor tables and chairs and into the window of the Downtown Social restaurant late Saturday morning.
Warren County Department of Public Works Superintendent Kevin Hajos said it will take two to three months until Bay Road in Queensbury is completely reopened.
Queensbury Union Free School District will dismiss students one hour early Monday due to a severe weather threat this afternoon.
Warren and Washington counties, along with Moreau and Wilton in Saratoga County, will be kept whole in a single congressional district under proposed new voting district maps that a court-appointed expert released on Monday.
A Fort Ann man is facing charges after police said he drove drunk and without a license.
A Queensbury man was arrested after police said he walked into Stewart’s on Aviation Road without wearing any clothes.
A fire broke out at a residence on Route 22 in Putnam on Saturday evening, destroying two structures.
After a gunman, apparently driven by racist conspiracy theories, shot 13 people, killing 10 in a Buffalo supermarket Saturday, critics are calling out North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for elevating similar theories herself.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.