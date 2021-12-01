Abby B2
A Whitehall man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Whitehall on Thursday.
A Chestertown man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove drunk and struck a Warren County Sheriff's patrol car.
An Argyle man was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Washington County on Wednesday reported two COVID-related deaths.
Paul Smith will not be able to put up his usual Christmas display at his Clayton Avenue residence this year. But he is looking for volunteers to help with the display next year.
A Fort Edward man was arrested last week on child pornography charges.
Washington County on Monday reported three deaths of residents from COVID-19 over the weekend.
A Queensbury woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing over $12,500 from a person’s bank account.
Another Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, Warren County Health Services reported Thursday afternoon.
An electrical power strip was to blame for a fire that heavily damaged a two-family house in South Glens Falls on Sunday night.
