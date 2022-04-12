Abby A4
Classified C1, 3, 4
Comics C2
Horoscopes A4
Local A3, B1
Lottery A3
Obituaries B2-3
Sports B4-6
Weather A6
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Abby A4
Classified C1, 3, 4
Comics C2
Horoscopes A4
Local A3, B1
Lottery A3
Obituaries B2-3
Sports B4-6
Weather A6
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Glens Falls man was sentenced to 32 years in prison on Thursday for killing his 7-week-old son in July.
A new restaurant in downtown Glens Falls aims to raise the bar in artisanal food and wine.
The Lake George Central School District Board of Education announced Tuesday that it has chosen a new superintendent.
A Delaware County school superintendent has been appointed as the next leader for the Glens Falls City School District.
A 39-year-old Greenwich man was arrested on Sunday after police said they found him impaired and asleep in a truck in the middle of a road.
Agnes Kearon takes walks around the village of Hudson Falls regularly, and she noticed the amount of empty storefronts, vacant buildings and trash in the yards of many houses. She is hoping the community can come together for creative solutions.
A former Stillwater man has admitted to a child sexual abuse charge.
A 29-year-old Salem man was arrested in Shushan on Friday by state police on three DWI-related felonies.
A 36-year-old Saratoga Springs man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday for multiple incidents of assault, one of which involved a machete.
A group of local climate and medical experts participated in a panel warning residents of the impacts climate change has on their health.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.