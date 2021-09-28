A1 index
Another Warren County resident has died of COVID-19, Warren County Health Services announced on Sunday.
Around 40 students from Queensbury High School staged a walkout Thursday to protest years of racist bullying that they say school administrators have failed to address and has resulted in several violent altercations in recent days.
An unvaccinated 37-year-old Washington County resident has died from COVID-19, the county announced on Thursday.
The family of Andrew Batchelor said he regretted putting off getting the COVID-19 vaccine just before he died.
A Glens Falls woman has admitted to possessing drugs in a stolen vehicle.
A Malta teenager has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of a Ballston Spa man on Saratoga Lake on July 4.
Two Glens Falls residents were arrested on drug charges after a Friday traffic stop.
A Greenwich woman was arrested last week after police said she picked up an infant by the diaper during a dispute.
A Saturday morning car-motorcycle crash on Quaker Road sent the motorcycle operator to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.
A Northumberland man was arrested on Friday after police said he drove drunk, striking a motorcyclist and then leaving the scene.