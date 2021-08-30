A1 index
A Hudson Falls man has been arrested after police said he stole a handgun.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Friday after police said he stole two stolen vehicles from a person’s driveway.
State police have made no arrests in the case of a shooting in Fort Edward earlier this month that injured three people.
Two Washington County residents have died from COVID-19 in the last two days.
A Lake George woman was arrested Sunday on a felony driving while intoxicated charge.
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik is under fire for holding a rally featuring an anti-Muslim activist who has espoused conspiracy theories.
A Schenectady man was arrested on Thursday after police said he stabbed a person at DJ’s Nite Club.
Warren County reported on Friday another death from COVID-19.
An Eagle Bridge man has been charged with child sexual assault following a multi-agency investigation that uncovered years of alleged abuse.
Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported 20 new COVID-19 cases along with eight recoveries, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 155.