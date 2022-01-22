Abby C2
Classified D1, 3, 4
Comics D2
Horoscopes C2
Local A3, C1
Nation/World A2
Obituaries C5
Sports B1-6
Weather A8
A newly formed group called Adirondack Welcome Circle is raising money to bring an Afghan refugee family to live in Glens Falls.
A Saratoga Springs woman was arrested on Tuesday after police said she burglarized the office of an apartment complex.
A Queensbury man was arrested on Thursday after an interview with state police regarding a domestic dispute.
The Great Escape Theme Park is looking to change the way guests enter the park this season.
Mayor Robert Blais of the Village of Lake George prepares for his last year in office after 51 years.
The Washington County Public Health Department on Saturday reported the COVID-related death of a 51-year-old resident.
Snow blanketed the Glens Falls region on Monday, with the highest accumulations falling in the northern parts of Warren County.
Warren County Health Services reported the COVID-related death of a resident in their 60s on Friday.
The captains of Queensbury High School's sports teams, get a virtual visit from Georgetown basketball player GraceAnn Bennett.
Police are investigating the death of a Peekskill man who apparently fell from a cliff in Fort Ann.
