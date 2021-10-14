A1 index
Two Vermont residents were arrested Friday after a two-county police pursuit that began in Queensbury and ended with their stolen pickup truck crashing in the village of Fort Edward.
A Hudson Falls man is expected to receive probation after pleaded guilty to grand larceny.
The Fort Edward Board of Education on Wednesday killed any further talk of a proposed annexation of the district by the South Glens Falls school district.
The bridge that carries Route 9 over the Northway will be replaced next year, the state’s Department of Transportation announced on Friday.
Infections continue to rise in schools in Warren and Washington counties as nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases were reported last week.
Warren County Health Services on Thursday reported another resident has died from COVID-19 — the second virus-related death in as many days and the 86th death overall in the county.
State police said alcohol was likely a factor in the crash caused by a driver who drove the wrong way on the Northway last month.
An inmate who allegedly assaulted a correction officer at the Washington Correctional Facility in February was formally charged on Thursday.
An unvaccinated Warren County resident in their 30s died after a lengthy battle with COVID, Warren County Health Services announced on Wednesday.
A Glens Falls artist, recently named best in the region by Post-Star readers, has released his first book — a children’s book titled “Colorworld” he both wrote and illustrated.