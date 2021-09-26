A1 index Sep 26, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abby C2Classified E1-4Horoscopes C2Local A3, C1Nation/World A2Obituaries C4, C6Opinion C3Sports B1-6Weather A12 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags A12 Abby C2 Weather Meteorology Horoscope Opinion Obituary Nation C4 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +4 Local Queensbury High School students stage walkout to protest racist bullying Sep 23, 2021 Around 40 students from Queensbury High School staged a walkout Thursday to protest years of racist bullying that they say school administrators have failed to address and has resulted in several violent altercations in recent days. Local Washington County resident, 37, dies from COVID Sep 23, 2021 An unvaccinated 37-year-old Washington County resident has died from COVID-19, the county announced on Thursday. Crime and Courts Lake George man charged with felony DWI Sep 20, 2021 A 50-year-old Lake George man was arrested early on Sunday morning in Bolton after police said he was driving while intoxicated. Crime and Courts Lake George woman admits to drug possession Sep 24, 2021 A Glens Falls woman has admitted to possessing drugs in a stolen vehicle. Crime and Courts Pair face drug charges after Glens Falls traffic stop Sep 20, 2021 Two Glens Falls residents were arrested on drug charges after a Friday traffic stop. Crime and Courts Malta teen charged with criminally negligent homicide in fatal boat crash Sep 23, 2021 A Malta teenager has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of a Ballston Spa man on Saratoga Lake on July 4. Crime and Courts Police: Easton woman picked up infant by diaper Sep 24, 2021 A Greenwich woman was arrested last week after police said she picked up an infant by the diaper during a dispute. Local Washington County resident dies from COVID Sep 22, 2021 A 91-year-old nursing home resident has died of COVID-19, Washington County Public Health Services announced on Wednesday. National High school football player in New York, age 14, dies after suffering head injury during game Sep 22, 2021 Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School in northern New York, was injured during a junior varsity game on Saturday. He died Tuesday. +8 Local Former First National Bank building in downtown Glens Falls turned into co-working, meeting space Sep 21, 2021 Following months of renovation, WorkSmart, a co-working and meeting space, recently moved into the former First National Bank building at 237 Glen St. in the heart of downtown Glens Falls.