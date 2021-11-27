Abby C2
Classified D1, 3, 4
Comics D2
Horoscopes C2
Local A3, C1
Nation/World A2
Obituaries C5
Sports B1-6
Weather A8
Paul Smith will not be able to put up his usual Christmas display at his Clayton Avenue residence this year. But he is looking for volunteers to help with the display next year.
A fire displaced two families from their home on Sunday night.
Washington County on Wednesday reported two COVID-related deaths.
Warren County Health Services reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday — the highest in a single day during the pandemic.
Local health officials are sounding the alarm about the surging COVID cases, urging people to get vaccinated and take precautions.
A Hudson Falls man has been arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection.
An Argyle man was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
Another Warren County resident has died from COVID-19, Warren County Health Services reported Thursday afternoon.
Washington County Public Health on Tuesday reported the death of a 45-year-old unvaccinated resident from COVID-19.
An electrical power strip was to blame for a fire that heavily damaged a two-family house in South Glens Falls on Sunday night.
