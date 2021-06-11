A1 index Jun 11, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Abby C2Classified D1, 3, 4Comics D2Horoscopes C2Local A3, C1Lottery A3Nation/World A2Obituaries C6Sports B1-6Weather A8 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Abby C2 Obituary Meteorology Nation Horoscope Comic Lottery Weather Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crime and Courts Granville man charged in pot-growing operation Jun 10, 2021 A Granville man has been indicted after police said he had an illegal marijuana growing operation on his property. Local Million Dollar Beach closed due to elevated E. coli levels Jun 5, 2021 Million Dollar Beach was closed on Saturday after elevated levels of E. coli were discovered during sampling, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Crime and Courts Hudson Falls woman sentenced to prison for crack sales Jun 4, 2021 A Hudson Falls woman has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison for selling crack cocaine. Crime and Courts Queensbury man accused of violating protection order, resisting arrest Jun 9, 2021 A Queensbury man was arrested on Saturday after police said he violated an order of protection. Crime and Courts Police: South Glens Falls man tried to cash bad checks Jun 8, 2021 A South Glens Falls man was arrested on Sunday after police said he tried to cash bad checks. Football Lake George pulls out of football merger with Corinth, Hadley-Luzerne Jun 9, 2021 The Lake George school board on Tuesday night voted to exit the football merger with Corinth and Hadley-Luzerne. Crime and Courts Whitehall man accused of throwing incendiary devices at mailboxes Jun 9, 2021 A Whitehall man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he threw incendiary devices into two mailboxes. Crime and Courts Police: Wilton man made figure resembling person of color, hung it with noose at job site Jun 4, 2021 A Wilton man was arrested after police said he made a figure resembling a person of color and hung it with a noose at job site. Local Glens Falls Hospital group participates in Heart Walk in memory of Kristen Stevenson Jun 6, 2021 The local team was dubbed "Kristen's Angels" in memory of Kristen Stevenson, the cardiac catheter lab nurse who died at age 33 after being struck by a snowplow truck in January. Crime and Courts Queensbury man charged with felony DWI after crash at Taco Bell Jun 8, 2021 A Queensbury man was arrested on Saturday after police said he drove drunk and crashed into a vehicle at Taco Bell.