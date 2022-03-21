Abby B6
Classified C1, 3, 4
Comics C2
Horoscopes B6
Local A3
Lottery A3
Nation&World A2
Sports B1-5
Weather A8
The body of a Moreau woman who went missing last week was found on Tuesday afternoon in the Hudson River.
An armed robbery took place at the McDonald's in the village of South Glens Falls on Sunday night, according to police.
The Queensbury Union Free School District is facing a $5 million lawsuit claiming two children were bullied and harassed on the bus.
A Queensbury man was arrested for allegedly possessing and promoting images that are consistent with child sexual exploitation.
A Queensbury man was arrested for selling narcotics following an investigation by the Warren County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit.
A 35-year-old Glens Falls man was arrested after selling crack cocaine to an undercover police officer, the Warren County Sheriff's Office said.
A 39-year-old South Glens Falls man was arrested after a Washington County grand jury indicted him on multiple charges in connection to burglaries.
The Lake George Central School District's search for a new superintendent has narrowed its search to two finalists, and early next week, the district can meet the two potential candidates.
A father and daughter duo from Queensbury set off to help Ukrainian refugees in Poland this week.
The speed limit at the crash site was 70 mph. Although it was unclear how fast the two vehicles were traveling, the NTSB vice chairman says “this was clearly a high-speed collision.”
