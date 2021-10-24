Abby C2
Classified E1, 3, 4
Horoscopes C2
Local A3, C1
Nation/World A2
Obituaries C8
Opinion C3
Sports B1-6
Weather A12
Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in a multi-vehicle crash Friday night that led to the death of a Warrensburg man, according to police.
A Glens Falls man has been arrested after police said he sold methamphetamine.
A Greenwich woman is facing charges after police said she crashed her car while drunk and then bit a person at the hospital.
A Lake George home health care aide has been arrested on 14 felony fraud counts after police said she stole checks from her clients.
Warren and Washington counties both reported on Monday the deaths of residents from COVID-19.
An Albany man was arrested on Sunday after police said he stabbed a man at a residence in South Glens Falls.
A Lake George man was arrested on Monday for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
State police are investigating a series of thefts that occurred from vehicles in the town of Queensbury in overnight hours on Monday.
A South Glens Falls man with a history of shoplifting is facing new charges for allegedly burglarizing a pair of local Walmarts.
A Chester man is facing multiple felonies for allegedly selling narcotics to undercover police officers on multiple occasions.
