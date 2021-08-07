A1 index
State police have identified the victim who drowned in the Schroon River while tubing on Friday.
The operator of several closed Golden Corral restaurants in the region, including one in Queensbury, is hoping to get them reopened in the next few months.
Route 149 is closed between the intersection of Route 9L and Route 4 because of a car crash.
It all started in an old house in Queensbury.
Three store clerks have been charged after police said they sold alcohol to people who were not at least 21 years old.
A Fort Edward man is expected to be sentenced to up to 3 years in prison after admitting to making threats against his family.
After years of decay and two years of reconstruction, the lights are on again at Wallie’s, Greenwich’s beloved downtown restaurant.
A Warren County resident hospitalized with COVID-19 died Thursday, according to Warren County Health Services.
A Fort Edward man was sentenced to one year in Washington County Jail after violating his probation by providing a fake urine sample.
Joe and Ann Sartoris were increasingly worried that the derelict house next to theirs on Academy Street would collapse. Thursday night, part of it did.